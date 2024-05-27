EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.07 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

