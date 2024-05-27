EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 1,703.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.30 on Monday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 103.67%.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

