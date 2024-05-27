EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Trex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

