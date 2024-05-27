EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $126.91 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.