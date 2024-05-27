EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSSC opened at $64.32 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $501.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

