EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,046 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $76.14 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.