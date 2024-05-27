EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $71,802,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Southern Copper by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 270,540 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $117.51 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

