EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,433,000 after buying an additional 128,707 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.5 %

STM stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

