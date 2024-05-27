EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

