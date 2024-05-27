EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

