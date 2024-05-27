EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

