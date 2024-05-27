EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $391.78 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

