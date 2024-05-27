EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

