EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

