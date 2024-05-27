Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Evotec in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO opened at $4.77 on Monday. Evotec has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

