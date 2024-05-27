Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Shares of FN opened at $246.07 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $3,627,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.