Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $416.16 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $283.20 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.72.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

