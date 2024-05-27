Financial Analysis: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) versus SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vital Farms and SalMar ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57 SalMar ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential downside of 15.12%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than SalMar ASA.

This table compares Vital Farms and SalMar ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 7.48% 19.58% 14.10% SalMar ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and SalMar ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $471.86 million 3.62 $25.57 million $0.85 47.68 SalMar ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than SalMar ASA.

Summary

Vital Farms beats SalMar ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SalMar ASA

(Get Free Report)

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities. In addition, the company offers fish fillets and related products. SalMar ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Kverva, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.