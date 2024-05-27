Financial Review: Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Real Good Food and Oxus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Good Food currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 820.98%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $156.38 million 0.12 -$10.98 million ($2.07) -0.26 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -59.52

This table compares Real Good Food and Oxus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Real Good Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -9.71% N/A -0.44% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Summary

Real Good Food beats Oxus Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

