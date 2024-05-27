Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

Finning International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. Insiders sold 14,411 shares of company stock worth $551,148 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTT opened at C$43.03 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.56.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

