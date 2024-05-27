First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,800 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 205,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

