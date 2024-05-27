Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.64 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.