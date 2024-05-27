Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Flex has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,689. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.