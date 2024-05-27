Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
