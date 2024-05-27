Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.