Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 671.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Flywire worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 240,211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.33 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

