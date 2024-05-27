Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 40,840,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,117,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.