Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.48

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 56523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2874728 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $634,632. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

