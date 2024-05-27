Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

