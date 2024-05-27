Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,146,734 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Blue Owl Capital worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,997,000. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,435,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $10,375,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $19.27 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

