Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 78,175 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $27,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 155,726 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

