Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 121,272 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $31,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,145,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $160,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 146.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 87.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

