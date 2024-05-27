Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 849 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HashiCorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 92,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.39 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,511 shares of company stock worth $7,066,964 over the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

