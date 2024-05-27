Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $207.89 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.