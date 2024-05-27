Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,679 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 491,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.