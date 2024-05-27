Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.10 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,082 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE UBS opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.