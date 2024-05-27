Franklin Resources Inc. Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Copart worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

