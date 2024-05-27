Franklin Resources Inc. Has $27.51 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 333.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Celsius by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

