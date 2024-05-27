Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Privia Health Group worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,611 shares in the company, valued at $861,242.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,125.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $17.31 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Get Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.