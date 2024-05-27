Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 17.83% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $31,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

