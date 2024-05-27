Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.98 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,430,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 850,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of B2Gold worth $32,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,231,000 after buying an additional 9,971,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $50,125,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after buying an additional 2,496,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

