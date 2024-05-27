Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.84 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109,025 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of State Street worth $33,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.39 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

