Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 25,523 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $33,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $256.34 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.71 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

