Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

