Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,768,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 357,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

