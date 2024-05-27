Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Steven Madden worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

