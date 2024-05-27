Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,352,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.60% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.28 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

