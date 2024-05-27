FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.65 on Monday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

