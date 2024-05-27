FY2028 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut by Capital One Financial

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of IDYA opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

