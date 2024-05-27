General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $159,750,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.