Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Report on G

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.