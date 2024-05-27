Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.
